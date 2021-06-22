Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moscow to impose tough new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitizing the Rizhsky Railway Station, one of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. Moscow Division of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Moscow's mayor said on Tuesday residents would only be allowed to visit cafes and restaurants in the city if they could show they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative or had the coronavirus in the last half year.

The new restrictions, which were announced on Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's blog, are due to come into effect on June 28. Russia has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases this month which authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens

