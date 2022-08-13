Moscow warns of end to Russia-U.S. relations if assets seized - TASS

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday.

"We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests," Alexander Darchiev told TASS. It was not immediately clear which assets he was referring to.

Darchiev also said that the U.S. influence on Ukraine had increased to the degree that "Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a "special military operation".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.