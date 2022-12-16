Moscow welcomes Turkey's call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Moscow on Friday welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to establish a three-way mechanism for diplomacy between Turkey, Russia and Syria, Russian state news agencies reported, citing a deputy foreign minister.

The RIA Novosti news agency also reported that Syria's position on the idea - which could involve a summit between the leaders of the three countries - was not yet known, but that Moscow was in contact with officials in Damascus.

