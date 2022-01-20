Moscow's COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

A medical specialist demonstrates a test at a COVID-19 rapid testing centre located at a metro station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian capital on Thursday reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily nationwide number of new infections also rose sharply to 38,850, authorities said.

Moscow city mayor Sergei Sobyanin met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in footage aired on state television and presented a report on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

