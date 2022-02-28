Skip to main content
NATO allies are stepping up military support to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

1 minute read

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a news conference following a NATO leaders virtual summit, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

