NATO allies are stepping up military support to Ukraine -Stoltenberg
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier.
