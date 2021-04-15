Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldNATO backs U.S. sanctions on Russia, decries Moscow's "destabilising behaviour"

Reuters
2 minutes read

The United States' NATO allies backed on Thursday the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Russia, condemning Moscow over a build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border.

"Russia continues to demonstrate a sustained pattern of destabilising behaviour," the Western military alliance said in a statement of all 30 NATO allies, accusing Moscow of violating Ukraine's sovereignty, interfering in U.S. elections and engaging in malicious cyber activities.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market of Russia's government debt from June 14, with the order allowing for those actions to be expanded in future. read more

"We stand in solidarity with the United States," NATO said, while calling again on Russia to de-escalate tensions on Ukraine's border and agree to a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, a forum for East-West dialogue.

The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) was created in 2002 to facilitate consultation between the Western military alliance and Moscow, but the Kremlin has declined the latest invitation to meet, NATO says. The council last met in July 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 12:07 AM UTCU.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.

WorldU.S.’s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden’s pull-out announcement
WorldFrance outlaws sex with children aged under 15
WorldColombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on COVID concerns
WorldSexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says