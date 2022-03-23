NATO calls on China to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For NATO, it is of particular concern that China now, for the first time, has questioned some of the key principles for security, including the right for every nation in Europe to choose his own path," he told reporters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said that when NATO leaders meet on Thursday he expects them to "call on China to condemn the invasion and to engage in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful way to end the war as soon as possible".

Reporting by John Chalmers, Sabine Siebold

