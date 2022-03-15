1 minute read
NATO concerned Moscow could stage "false flag" operation in Ukraine -Stoltenberg
BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a "false flag" attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We are concerned Moscow could stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
Reporting by Robin Emmott, Marine Strauss; Editing by Catherine Evans
