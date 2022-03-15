NATO concerned Moscow could stage "false flag" operation in Ukraine -Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference on the eve of an extraordinary NATO defence ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a "false flag" attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned Moscow could stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

