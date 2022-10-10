NATO condemns "horrific" Russian attacks on Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - NATO condemns the attacks by Russia on civilian targets in Ukraine, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jon Boyle

