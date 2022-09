VILNIUS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - NATO and the European Union's member states must jointly investigate the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, and cooperate on the protection of critical infrastructure, Latvia's Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Tuesday.

