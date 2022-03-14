1 minute read
NATO to hold defence ministers meeting on Ukraine Wednesday -Turkey
ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - Defence ministers from NATO member states will meet in Brussels on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, it said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar would fly to Brussels to take part in the meetings and hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
