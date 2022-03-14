NATO to hold defence ministers meeting on Ukraine Wednesday -Turkey

Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - Defence ministers from NATO member states will meet in Brussels on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, it said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar would fly to Brussels to take part in the meetings and hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

