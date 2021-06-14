NATO leaders to discuss Russian disinformation, China - Merkel

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Leaders of NATO countries willl discuss topics including the challenges posed by Russia and China at their Brussels summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, highlighting the need to respond to Moscow's disinformation campaigns.

Arriving at the summit, Merkel said leaders would also discuss ways in which they could work with Georgia and Ukraine, two countries seeking closer ties with NATO as a bulwark against the threat from their giant neighbour Russia.

"The issues on the agenda today concern us all. First of all the challenge we are facing: Russia but also the Indo-Pacific region with China in increasing measure," she said.

"Hybrid challenges are becoming increasingly important: cyber attacks and, especially with regard to Russia, disinformation campaigns."

