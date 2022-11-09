NATO leaders to meet for next summit in Vilnius on July 11-12















BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - NATO leaders will gather for their next summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, the military alliance announced on Wednesday.

The venue will be an opportunity for leaders to "agree further steps to strengthen our deterrence and defence and review significant increases in defence spending, as well as to continue our support for Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO leaders last met in Madrid in June.

