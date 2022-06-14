NATO must strengthen readiness, equipment - military alliance chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Romanian President Klaus Johannis, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins attend a press conference after a meeting to prepare the upcoming Madrid summit of the alliance, in The Hague, Netherlands June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

The Hague, June 14 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that members of the military alliance had agreed to a need for "even higher readiness" and better equipment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month.

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch

