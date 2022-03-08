NATO says Russia's war must not escalate beyond Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media along side the US Secretary of State, prior to the start of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

RIGA, March 8 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he added.

Speaking alongside Latvia's President Egils Levits, Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott

