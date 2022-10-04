NATO seen no changes in Russia's nuclear posture, alliance official says















BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - NATO has not observed changes in Russia's nuclear posture but is vigilant, an alliance official said on Tuesday, commenting after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the war in Ukraine with a mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use.

"We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, but NATO and Allies remain vigilant," the official told Reuters.

The official, who declined to be named, added that - as laid out in NATO's new strategic concept in June - Russia's expansion of "novel and disruptive dual-capable delivery systems, while employing coercive nuclear signalling" was a challenge to the defence alliance's security and interests.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by John Chalmers











