NATO united against any Russian aggression, U.S. says after meeting

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Popasna in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

BRUSSELS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The 30 allies of NATO are united against Russian military action in Ukraine, the United States mission to the alliance said on Friday after a video meeting of foreign ministers.

"Foreign ministers of all NATO countries reaffirmed our unity in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine at today's extraordinary session," the mission said on Twitter.

"Ahead of the forthcoming NATO-Russia Council, they underlined the need for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation," the mission said, referring to next Wednesday's meeting with Russian officials at NATO headquarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.