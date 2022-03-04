NATO, U.S. urge allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak during a news conference before a NATO foreign ministers meeting amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday in Brussels and the two encouraged NATO allies and partners to allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia's invasion, the State Department said.

"They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine’s requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia’s unprovoked aggression", the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also met with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

