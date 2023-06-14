Nato's stoltenberg: NATO needs to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference on the day of a meeting of the Alliance defence ministers, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brussels, June 14 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the transatlantic alliance needed to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions and equipment.

"Since last fall, we have been working on how to ramp up defence production (...) Standardization is a core responsibility of NATO (...) We need to do more in terms of standardizing ammunitions," Stoltenberg told a news conference, adding the defence industry needed contracts.

