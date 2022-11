NATO's Stoltenberg: Putin trying to use winter as war weapon against Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia will likely continue attacking Ukraine's power grid, its gas infrastructure and basic services for the people, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Doing that when we enter winter demonstrates that President (Vladimir) Putin is now trying to use ... the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine," he told reporters at a news conference in Bucharest ahead of a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Benoit Van Overstraeten











