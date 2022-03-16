1 minute read
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's brother tweets her selfie taken inside plane after leaving Iran
DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The brother of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posted on Twitter a selfie of his sister taken inside the plane that is taking her out of Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Wednesday, alongside British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri, after years of detention in Iran.
