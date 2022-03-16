Skip to main content
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's brother tweets her selfie taken inside plane after leaving Iran

1 minute read
1/4

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The brother of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posted on Twitter a selfie of his sister taken inside the plane that is taking her out of Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Wednesday, alongside British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri, after years of detention in Iran.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Michael Georgy and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

