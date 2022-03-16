Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's brother tweets her selfie taken inside plane after leaving Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The brother of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe posted on Twitter a selfie of his sister taken inside the plane that is taking her out of Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on Wednesday, alongside British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri, after years of detention in Iran.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Michael Georgy and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.