Nearly 1 million Ukrainians without electricity, says state energy firm
KOSICE, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - More than 954,000 Ukrainians were without electricity as of Thursday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy provider Energoatom said on Friday.
"Nearly 228,000 consumers have been left without gas," Energoatom said in a statement.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
