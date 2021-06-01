Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

New OECD chief optimistic about agreement on global minimum coroporate tax

Reuters
1 minute read

OECD's incoming Secretary-General and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann delivers a speech at a handover ceremony during which he takes on the role of Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from outgoing Secretary-General Angel Gurria at the OECD headquarters in Paris, France, June 1, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

The new head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the Biden administration's approach to a global minimum corporate tax has been a game changer and that he is optimistic consensus will be found.

Asked whether he thought an agreement on corporate tax could be reached before year-end, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said: "I think that we are in a much better position than we were towards the end of last year."

"I am quietly optimistic that with the level of goodwill that was demonstrated by all during the meeting today, if we can continue to carry that forward, there will be an opportunity for a sensible consensus," he added following an OECD ministerial council meeting.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:35 PM UTCSome shifts canceled at U.S., Canada meat plants after JBS cyberattack

JBS canceled some shifts at large U.S. and Canadian meat plants on Tuesday after the company was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, according to unions and company social media posts.

BusinessU.S. manufacturing sector picks up in May; work backlogs rising - ISM
BusinessAnalysis: Chasing yield, U.S. private equity firms nudge up risk on insurers
BusinessDow, S&P 500 rise on optimism about economic recovery
BusinessTesla’s vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says