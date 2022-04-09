"New symphony" for Hong Kong promised by leadership contender John Lee

Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee, arrives at his office after Central People's Government approves his resignation, in Hong Kong, China, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's former deputy leader John Lee, who has announced his bid to run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday "this will be a new symphony and I am the conductor".

Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday.

Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Richard Pullin

