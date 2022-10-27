New UK PM Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree on continued support for Ukraine















LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to continue working together to provide support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Sunak's office said on Thursday.

"They discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to continue working together to provide unequivocal support for Ukraine and ensure Vladimir Putin's actions do not go unpunished or undeterred," Sunak's Downing Street office said following a call between the two leaders.

