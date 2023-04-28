New York repatriates three antiquities to Yemen after seizing them from Met board member















April 28 (Reuters) - New York will return three antiquities worth $725,000 to the people of Yemen, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Friday, as part of a criminal investigation into a Manhattan-based private collector.

The antiquities - including an alabaster ram from the 5th century B.C.E., which was looted during the Yemeni Civil War in 1994 - were seized from the Manhattan apartment of Shelby White, a board of trustees member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The investigation into White by the Manhattan Antiquities Trafficking Unit "has allowed dozens of antiquities that were ripped from their countries of origin to finally return home," Bragg said. "These are just three of nearly 1,000 antiquities we have repatriated over the past 16 months."

The district attorney's office thanked Shelby for cooperating in the investigation.

In December, the Art Newspaper, a trade publication, reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office had seized $24 million worth of antiquities from White's apartment.

The Yemeni pieces will be on temporary display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington until Yemeni authorities can safely repatriate them.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.