New Zealand businesses less pessimistic in February -ANZ survey















SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence improved in February as all activity indicators saw a lift, although many remain at very subdued levels compared to historical averages amid intense inflationary pressures, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 43.3% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead versus a 52% pessimism level in the previous poll in January.

A net 9.2% of respondents expected their own businesses to shrink in the next 12 months versus 15.8% last month who saw contraction coming.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.