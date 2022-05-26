New Zealand prime minister says she will meet with Biden at White House

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University's 371st Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next Tuesday.

Ardern made the announcement to reporters after delivering the commencement address at Harvard University during a visit to the United States. The U.S. and New Zealand are close allies, but the meeting with Biden had been uncertain after Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.