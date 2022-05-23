Newly appointed French minister refuses to resign after rape accusations

French Member of Parliament Damien Abad talks to the media after a session of questions to the government, during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the National Assembly, in Paris, France April 29, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Damien Abad, France's newly appointed minister for Solidarity and the Disabled, again strongly denied on Monday he had raped two women, adding he had no intention to resign from the government.

"Should an innocent man resign? I don't think so", Abad told journalists.

On Sunday, Abad put out the same denial, following accusations published by the Mediapart website in an article based on interviews with the women. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The women quoted by Mediapart on Saturday said Abad had forced them to have unwanted sexual relationships with him. The actions happened in late 2010 and early 2011, they said.

One of the women filed a complaint to the police against Abad in 2017 which was closed without further action, Abad and Mediapart said.

Abad joined the government formed on Friday after President Emmanuel Macron's re-election.

Asked to comment on the accusations against Abad, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she was not aware of them when he joined the government.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.