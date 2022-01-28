World1 minute read
Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'
TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Honduras' new president, Xiomara Castro, said she met with Taiwan Vice President William Lai after her inauguration on Thursday, and that his government gave Honduras supplies and devices to fight the coronavirus.
"I appreciate the solidarity, as well as the willingness to support us in our development agenda," Castro said in a Tweet.
Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler
