Newly inaugurated Honduran president says appreciates Taiwan 'solidarity'

Honduras new President Xiomara Castro meets with Taiwanese Vice President William Lai at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. Honduras Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Honduras' new president, Xiomara Castro, said she met with Taiwan Vice President William Lai after her inauguration on Thursday, and that his government gave Honduras supplies and devices to fight the coronavirus.

"I appreciate the solidarity, as well as the willingness to support us in our development agenda," Castro said in a Tweet.

