Nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Wednesday - Ukrainian deputy PM

A view shows a residential house destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Derhachi, Ukraine March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) - Agreement has been reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities through nine "humanitarian corridors" on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Signalling no agreement had been reached with Russia to establish a safe corridor form the heart of Mariupol, she said people wishing to leave the besieged port city would find transport in nearby Berdyansk.

