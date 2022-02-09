'No betrayal' during Macron visit, Ukraine says

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visit the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to Ukrainian soldiers killed in a military conflict in the country's east, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not try to deny Ukraine's pro-Western aspirations and visited Kyiv this week offering opinions and not proposals, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba said Ukraine would not accept any ultimatums to defuse tensions with Russia. Macron visited Kyiv after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has demanded a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance, and Ukraine is wary of any unpalatable compromises being forced on it.

"There was no betrayal," Kuleba said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra

