No change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv following recent bombings -State Dept

Residents walk along the U.S. Embassy building in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - There has been no change in U.S. Embassy posture in Kyiv, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, after Russian missiles on Sunday hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumed operations last month, nearly three months after removing its diplomats and suspending work there over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Rami Ayyub; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese

