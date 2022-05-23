No change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, says White House official

Taiwan flags can be seen at a square ahead of the national day celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - There is no change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan, a White House official said on Monday, after President Joe Biden earlier signalled a willingness to use force to defend the island nation if it came under attack. read more

"As the President said, our policy has not changed," said the White House official, who declined to be named.

"He reiterated our One China Policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.