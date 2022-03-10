No civilians could leave besieged Mariupol on Thursday, says Ukraine deputy PM

The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling on a residential area in Mariupol where a rocket hit a house, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, is seen in this screengrab from a video uploaded on social media on March 10, 2022. Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 10 (Reuters) - Not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle

