No indications Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, U.S. official















WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States has no indications that Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, biological weapon or chemical weapon, a U.S. military official told reporters on Monday, despite U.S. concerns about false Russian warnings of a Ukrainian dirty bomb plot.

The remarks followed calls between the U.S. defense secretary and his Russian counterpart on Sunday and a call on Monday between the top U.S. and Russian generals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.