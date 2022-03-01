1 minute read
No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair
