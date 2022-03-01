No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.