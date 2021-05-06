Skip to main content

WorldNo plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.

The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29, carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew members on a permanent Chinese space station.

The Tianhe launch was the first of 11 missions needed to complete the station

Speaking with reporters, Austin said the hope was the rocket would land in the ocean and that the latest estimate was that it would come down between Saturday and Sunday.

The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid published by the official People's Daily, characterized reports that the rocket is "out of control" and could cause damage as "Western hype." The situation is "not worth panicking about," it said, citing industry insiders.

The United States has said it is committed to addressing the risks of congestion due to space debris and wants to work with the international community "to promote leadership and responsible space behaviors." read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 5:47 PM UTCDefiant but cornered: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s movement is on the ropes

He has been poisoned, jailed and his close aides are either being prosecuted or have fled abroad. His anti-Kremlin opposition movement is now also likely to soon be outlawed as extremist.

WorldEU ‘ready to discuss’ COVID vaccine patent waiver as drugmakers push back
WorldCOVID-19 spreads to rural India, villages ill-equipped to fight it
WorldNuclear deal possible despite gaps if Iran takes decision -U.S.
WorldOusting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday struck a heavy blow against his predecessor and political rival Joseph Kabila as his allies ousted the governor of Tanganyika province.