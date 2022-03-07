No shelling as some civilians leave Ukrainian town of Irpin - local officials

Local residents evacuate from the town of Irpin, on the only escape route used by locals after days of heavy shelling, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Civilians were being evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv without coming under fire on Monday, a day after people trying to flee were caught in Russian shelling, local officials said.

Russian forces are occupying about 30% of Irpin, but everything else in the town is under Ukrainian control, they said.

