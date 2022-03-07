1 minute read
No shelling as some civilians leave Ukrainian town of Irpin - local officials
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Civilians were being evacuated from the town of Irpin near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv without coming under fire on Monday, a day after people trying to flee were caught in Russian shelling, local officials said.
Russian forces are occupying about 30% of Irpin, but everything else in the town is under Ukrainian control, they said.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.