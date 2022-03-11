Nobody hurt in eastern Ukraine psychiatric hospital strike, says emergencies service

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - A Russian air strike on a psychiatric hospital in Ukraine’s eastern region of Kharkiv on Friday caused no casualties, Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service said in a statement.

"All 30 staff and 330 patients were in a bomb shelter at the time of the strike," it said.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.