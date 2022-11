China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier

China category · November 17, 2022 · 1:17 AM UTC

China reported 23,276 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 16, of which 2,388 were symptomatic and 20,888 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.