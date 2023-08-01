North Korea responds to U.N. Command outreach about US soldier
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - North Korea has broken its silence and responded to the United Nations Command about a U.S. soldier who dashed into the country on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder declined to offer further information about the communication by North Korea, referring reporters to the United Nations Command.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese
