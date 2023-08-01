North Korea responds to U.N. Command outreach about US soldier

U.S. Private Travis T. King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, July 18, 2023. Sarah Leslie/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - North Korea has broken its silence and responded to the United Nations Command about a U.S. soldier who dashed into the country on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder declined to offer further information about the communication by North Korea, referring reporters to the United Nations Command.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese

