North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA















SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Saturday its missile tests are for self-defence from direct U.S. military threats, and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, according to state media KCNA.

North Korea carried out six missile launches in 12 days as of this week, including launching an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday. read more

"Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country's security and regional peace from direct U.S. military threats," KCNA said, citing an aviation administration spokesperson.

"(The missile tests) did not pose any threat or harm to the safety of civil aviation as well as the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, by a full consideration of civil aviation safety in advance."

The message was in response to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council recently condemning North Korea's missile launches for posing a serious safety risk to international civil aviation, KCNA said.

The United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill. read more

The United States also announced new sanctions on Friday in response to North Korea's latest missile launches. read more

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler, Chris Reese and David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.