Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal

World · November 3, 2022 · 10:36 AM UTC

The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia still needed to assesses whether the deal was working before deciding whether to extend its participation.