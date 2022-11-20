North Korea's foreign minister says U.N. secretary general not impartial

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers statements on progress made on the penultimate day of COP27, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign minister on Monday accused U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres of siding with the United States and failing to maintain impartiality and objectivity.

"Recently I have often taken the UN secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department," Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media defending the nuclear-armed North's right to develop weapons for self defence.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks