Norway concerned over human rights in China, PM tells visiting Chinese foreign minister















OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Norway's prime minister said on Friday he had expressed concerns about human rights in parts of China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Oslo.

"We are concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the developments in Hong Kong," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

