Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians, says PM

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere holds a news conference on the situation in Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2022. NTB/Heiko Jungevia REUTERS

OSLO, March 4 (Reuters) - Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday, emulating a similar move by the European Union.

Some 300 Ukrainians have so far arrived to the Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but is part of the common European market and the Schengen area.

Collective protection of refugees voids the need for individual asylum applications. It was last used by Norway during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.