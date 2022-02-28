Skip to main content
A nuclear deal at hand if Washington makes up its mind -Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 1 (Reuters) - A nuclear deal is at hand if Washington makes up its mind, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Said Khatibzadeh, said in a tweet early on Tuesday.

Khatizadeh added, "Iran is willing but will not wait forever".

