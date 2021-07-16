Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

NZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet

1 minute read

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS

WELLINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed efforts to ensure vaccine availability in New Zealand and the Pacific region in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, the government said in a statement.

The call comes ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19 to be held on Friday.

“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Ardern said in a statement released to the media.

“We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries' efforts to ensure vaccine availability," she said.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 1:40 AM UTCBiden, Merkel stress friendship while agreeing to disagree on pipeline

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to disagree on Thursday about a Russian pipeline project that Washington opposes, while vowing to stand together against aggression from Moscow and anti-democratic action from Beijing.

WorldAt least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe
WorldAs Canada heads toward vote, Trudeau vulnerable over indigenous policies
WorldLebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government
WorldU.S. reviewing whether it can help restore internet access in Cuba -Biden