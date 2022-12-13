(OFFICIAL) France says Iran diplomat was summoned over country's attitude















PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Tuesday Iran's charge d'affaires had previously been summoned over the country's role in Ukraine, crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.

(This story has been corrected to say that the diplomat was previously summoned, not will be summoned, after an official statement correction from the minister.)

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Louise Heavens











